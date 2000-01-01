Avadim Health Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:AHI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AHI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AHI
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNASDAQ:AHI
- IndustryHealthcare
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS05338J1007
Company Profile
Avadim Health Inc is a healthcare and wellness company. It offers topical products to improve immune health, neuromuscular health and skin barrier health. The company has a portfolio of marketed products that address pain, infections, muscle cramps and spasms, symptoms of restless leg and joint discomfort.