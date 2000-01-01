Avalon Advanced Materials Inc (TSE:AVL)

North American company
Company Info - AVL

  • Market CapCAD16.260m
  • SymbolTSE:AVL
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA05337L1067

Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc is a mineral exploration and development company specializing in metals and minerals. It has three advanced stage projects, providing lithium, tin and indium, as well as rare earth elements, tantalum, niobium & zirconium.

