Avalon Holdings Corp is a waste management company. The company provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets. It has two operating segments. The waste management services segment which is the key revenue driver, includes waste disposal services, captive landfill operations, and saltwater injection well operations. Its golf and related operations segment include management of golf courses, clubhouses, hotel, fitness centers, tennis courts, salon and spa services, dining, banquet, conference facilities, and a travel agency.