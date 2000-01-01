AvalonBay Communities Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:AVB)
- Market Cap$24.043bn
- SymbolNYSE:AVB
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Residential
- Currency
- ISINUS0534841012
Company Profile
AvalonBay Communities owns a portfolio of 275 apartment communities with over 75,000 units and is developing 22 additional properties with over 7,500 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in major metropolitan areas of New England, New York/New Jersey, Washington D.C., California, and the Pacific Northwest.AvalonBay Communities Inc operates in the real estate sector. As an investment trust, it develops multifamily communities in the United States.