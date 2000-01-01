AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

North American company
Market Info - AVB

Company Info - AVB

  • Market Cap$19.047bn
  • SymbolNYSE:AVB
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Residential
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0534841012

Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities owns a portfolio of 275 apartment communities with over 74,000 units and is developing 22 additional properties with over 8,600 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in major metropolitan areas of New England, New York/New Jersey, Washington D.C., California, and the Pacific Northwest.AvalonBay Communities Inc operates in the real estate sector. As an investment trust, it develops multifamily communities in the United States.

Latest AVB news

