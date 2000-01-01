Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities owns a portfolio of 275 apartment communities with over 74,000 units and is developing 22 additional properties with over 8,600 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in major metropolitan areas of New England, New York/New Jersey, Washington D.C., California, and the Pacific Northwest.AvalonBay Communities Inc operates in the real estate sector. As an investment trust, it develops multifamily communities in the United States.