Avangardco Investments Public Ltd DR (LSE:AVGR)
- Market Cap$12.770m
- SymbolLSE:AVGR
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorFarm Products
- Currency
- ISINUS05349V2097
Company Profile
Avangardco Investments Public Ltd is an agro-industrial company in Ukraine. It is engaged in the production of shell eggs and egg products.