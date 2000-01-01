Avanti Energy Inc (TSX:AVN)

North American company
Company Info - AVN

  • Market CapCAD1.560m
  • SymbolTSX:AVN
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINCA0534983097

Company Profile

Avanti Energy Inc is a resource company engaged in acquiring, exploring and evaluating oil and gas properties. The Company operates in USA and Italy.

