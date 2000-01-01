Avantium NV (EURONEXT:AVTX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AVTX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AVTX
- Market Cap€76.850m
- SymbolEURONEXT:AVTX
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- Currency
- ISINNL0012047823
Company Profile
Avantium NV alongwith its subsidiaries is engaged in developing and commercializing next generation bio-based plastics and chemicals based on its technological capabilities in advanced catalysis research & development.