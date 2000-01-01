Company Profile

Avanza Bank Holding AB is a digital bank that operates in Sweden and serves primarily private customers. The bank emphasizes its online strategy to drive lower costs for its deposit base based on the law of large numbers. Its cost base is centered on a high percentage of fixed costs, primarily personnel costs. The bank does not charge its customers fixed fees or deposit fees. Income is generated when customers carry out transaction themselves, primarily through brokerage fees from securities trading, net interest income from deposits and lending, fund commissions, foreign exchange income, and other income from suppliers of investment products. Over the long term, income growth depends on the bank's ability to grow savings capital.Avanza Bank AB is an internet bank for saving and investments. It has two units namely, Bank & investment and Pension.