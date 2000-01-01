Company Profile

Avarga Ltd, formerly UPP Holdings Ltd, is an investment holding company. It provides trading of paper products. The Company has four reportable operating segments: The Papermill division manufactures and sells industrial grade paper products, collect and trades in waste paper products; Power division operates a 50 MW gas-fired generating plant in Ywama, Myanmar; The Wholesale distribution segment of building products in Canada, United States and overseas; and Others which included investment/corporate segment focus on identifying new investment opportunities locally and overseas. It derives most of the revenues from Papermill segment. It operates geographically in Singapore and internationally.