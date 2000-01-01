Company Profile

Avation PLC is a commercial passenger aircraft leasing company based on owning and managing a fleet of jet and aircraft. Geographically, it has a presence in Europe and the Asia Pacific. It derives a majority of revenue from the Asia Pacific region. The company's customers include airBaltic, EVA Air, easyJet, Philippine Airlines, Air France, Air India, Flybe, Fiji Airways, Thomas Cook, Virgin Australia, Mandarin airlines and Vietjet Air.Avation PLC leases and manages commercial passenger aircraft to various airlines. Its business segments are classified into aircraft leasing and business procurement divisions. It also supplies new and refurbished aircraft parts and spares.