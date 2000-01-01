Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AVYA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AVYA
- Market Cap$1.377bn
- SymbolNYSE:AVYA
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINUS05351X1019
Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time business collaboration and communications solutions. Its business is segmented into three - Global Communications Solutions, Avaya Networking, and Avaya Global Services.