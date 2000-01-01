Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AVYA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AVYA

  • Market Cap$1.377bn
  • SymbolNYSE:AVYA
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINUS05351X1019

Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time business collaboration and communications solutions. Its business is segmented into three - Global Communications Solutions, Avaya Networking, and Avaya Global Services.

Latest AVYA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .