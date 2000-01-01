AvePoint Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:AVPT)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AVPT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AVPT
- Market Cap$539.620m
- SymbolNASDAQ:AVPT
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINUS0536041041
Company Profile
AvePoint Inc is a Microsoft 365 data management solutions provider, offering a full suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage and protect data. Its products include Cloud Products, Hybrid Products; and solutions include Data Protection, Operational Governance, Records & Information Management, and Microsoft Teams.