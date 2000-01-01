AvePoint Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:AVPT)

  • Market Cap$539.620m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:AVPT
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0536041041

AvePoint Inc is a Microsoft 365 data management solutions provider, offering a full suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage and protect data. Its products include Cloud Products, Hybrid Products; and solutions include Data Protection, Operational Governance, Records & Information Management, and Microsoft Teams.

