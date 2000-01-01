Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp manufactures pressure-sensitive materials, merchandise tags, and labels. The company also runs a specialty converting business that produces radio-frequency identification inlays and labels. Avery Dennison draws a significant amount of revenue from outside the United States, with international operations accounting for the majority of total sales.Avery Dennison Corp is a manufacturer of miscellaneous business equipment. It is engaged in the production of pressure-sensitive materials, office products and a variety of tickets, tags, labels and other converted products.