Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AVY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AVY

  • Market Cap$7.991bn
  • SymbolNYSE:AVY
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0536111091

Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp manufactures pressure-sensitive materials, merchandise tags, and labels. The company also runs a specialty converting business that produces radio-frequency identification inlays and labels. Avery Dennison draws a significant amount of revenue from outside the United States, with international operations accounting for the majority of total sales.Avery Dennison Corp is a manufacturer of miscellaneous business equipment. It is engaged in the production of pressure-sensitive materials, office products and a variety of tickets, tags, labels and other converted products.

Latest AVY news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .