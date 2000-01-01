Aves One AG (XETRA:AVES)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AVES

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AVES

  • Market Cap€161.390m
  • SymbolXETRA:AVES
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A168114

Company Profile

Aves One AG is a portfolio manager for logistics equipment. The company's products include container equipment, resale equipment, special equipment, and rail equipment.

Latest AVES news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .