Avesoro Resources Inc (LSE:ASO)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ASO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ASO

  • Market Cap£79.840m
  • SymbolLSE:ASO
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA05366A3029

Company Profile

Avesoro Resources Inc is engaged in the exploration and development of gold assets in West Africa, specifically the New Liberty Gold Mine in Liberia.

Latest ASO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

ASO Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .