AVEVA Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company whose subsidiaries provide engineering design, information management, and software solutions for Oil & Gas, Marine, Power, Petrochemical & Chemical, and other markets such as AEC Fabrication, Paper & Pulp, Mining, and Pharmaceuticals. The company operates in Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and the Americas.