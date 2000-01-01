Avi-Tech Electronics Ltd (SGX:BKY)
- Market CapSGD70.980m
- SymbolSGX:BKY
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductors
- ISINSG1CC0000008
Company Profile
Avi-Tech Electronics Ltd provides burn-in and engineering services for the semiconductor, electronics, and life sciences industries. The Manufacturing and PCBA Services generate maximum revenue for The company.