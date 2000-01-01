Avi-Tech Electronics Ltd (SGX:BKY)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BKY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BKY

  • Market CapSGD70.980m
  • SymbolSGX:BKY
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductors
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1CC0000008

Company Profile

Avi-Tech Electronics Ltd provides burn-in and engineering services for the semiconductor, electronics, and life sciences industries. The Manufacturing and PCBA Services generate maximum revenue for The company.

Latest BKY news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .