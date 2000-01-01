Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AVNW

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AVNW

  • Market Cap$78.470m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:AVNW
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINUS05366Y2019

Company Profile

Aviat Networks Inc is a networking solutions provider. It offers digital microwave radios and other short-haul communication products and systems to cellular telephone companies, large corporations, government and military agencies in the US and overseas.

Latest AVNW news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .