Company Profile

AVIC International Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries are engaged in the related business of manufacturing and sales of flat panel displays, printed circuit boards and watches, international engineering and trading & logistic business, and shipping building and related engineering, procurement and construction projects development in the PRC. The operating business segments are High-tech Electronic Products - FPD and PCB, Retails and Consumer Products, International Engineering and Trading & Logistics. The company derives maximum revenue from manufacturing and sales of FPD products segment and geopgraphically from Mainland China.AVIC International Holdings Ltd is diversified businesses company. Its business includes electronic components, luxurious goods, commercial real estate industries and resource business.