Company Info - 2357

  • Market CapHKD22.982bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2357
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorAerospace & Defense
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE1000001Y8

Company Profile

AviChina Industry & Technology Co Ltd, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales & upgrade of aviation products such as helicopters, trainers, general purpose aircraft & regional jets for domestic & overseas customers.

