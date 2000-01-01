Company Profile

AviChina Industry & Technology makes and sells aircrafts and aircraft parts for defense and civil uses. The company also collaborates with international aviation product manufacturers. AviChina has three operating segments: entire aircraft; parts and components; and engineering services. The entire aircraft segment includes helicopters, trainer aircraft, and general aircraft for both civil and military uses. Over half of the company’s revenue is generated from supplying components, spare parts, and services. AviChina mainly conducts its business in China.AviChina Industry & Technology Co Ltd, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales & upgrade of aviation products such as helicopters, trainers, general purpose aircraft & regional jets for domestic & overseas customers.