Company Profile

Avid Technology Inc develops and sells software and hardware for digital media production and management. Its products are used in production, film studios, cable television stations, recording studios, and other agencies. The company has operations in the U.S.; the Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia-Pacific. Most of its revenue is split fairly evenly between the U.S. and EMEA. The company's products are organized into suites, including Artist Suite, which includes video editing and digital audio workstations; Media Suite, which provides newsroom management solutions; Studio Suite, which provides tools for on-air programming; and Storage Suite, which provides products for digital storage. It derives most of the revenue from video and audio products and services.Avid Technology Inc is a provider of technology solutions. Its products enable the creation and monetization of audio and video content for digital media content production.