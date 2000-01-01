Avidian Gold Corp (TSX:AVG)
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AVG
- Market CapCAD8.460m
- SymbolTSX:AVG
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA05369E1034
Company Profile
Avidian Gold Corp is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. It holds right to explore four gold properties comprising of Golden Zone, Amanita, Jungo, Dome Hill, County Line in the United States of America.