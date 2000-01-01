Avidian Gold Corp (TSX:AVG)

North American company
Market Info - AVG

Company Info - AVG

  • Market CapCAD8.460m
  • SymbolTSX:AVG
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA05369E1034

Company Profile

Avidian Gold Corp is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. It holds right to explore four gold properties comprising of Golden Zone, Amanita, Jungo, Dome Hill, County Line in the United States of America.

Latest AVG news

