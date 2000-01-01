Avidity Biosciences Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RNA)

North American company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - RNA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - RNA

  • Market Cap$882.100m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:RNA
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS05370A1088

Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences Inc is a bio-technology company. The company develops novel Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates therapies designed to overcome the current limitations of oligonucleotide therapies in order to treat a wide range of serious diseases. Its product candidate AOC 1001, is designed to treat a rare monogenic muscle disease.

Latest RNA news

