Avidity Biosciences Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RNA)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - RNA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - RNA
- Market Cap$882.100m
- SymbolNASDAQ:RNA
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS05370A1088
Company Profile
Avidity Biosciences Inc is a bio-technology company. The company develops novel Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates therapies designed to overcome the current limitations of oligonucleotide therapies in order to treat a wide range of serious diseases. Its product candidate AOC 1001, is designed to treat a rare monogenic muscle disease.