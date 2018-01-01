AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Share Price

AVDX
AvidXchange Holdings Inc
North American company
Right Arrow 1
Technology
Right Arrow 2
Software - Infrastructure
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Bid
-
Ask
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNAS
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Company Profile
AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of AP automation software and payment solutions for middle-market businesses and their suppliers. It generates the majority of its sales from Payment revenue followed by Software revenue and Services revenue.
Symbol
NASDAQ:AVDX
ISIN
US05368X1028
Currency
USD
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest AVDX News