Avient Corp (NYSE:AVNT) Share Price

AVNT
Avient Corp
North American company
Basic Material
Specialty Chemicals
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNYS
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Avient Corp manufactures and sells a variety of chemical and plastic-based products to designers and processors of plastics. The firm operates in three segments: Specialty Engineered Materials; Distribution; and Color, Additives, & Ink. The company's product portfolio includes concentrated color and ink blends, plastic resins, and various specialized polymer materials used in industries such as food packaging, construction, transportation, cosmetics, and healthcare. The color, additives, & ink segment and the distribution segment together generate a vast majority of revenue. More than half of the total revenue is derived from the United States.PolyOne Corp is a chemical manufacturer that provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution.
NYSE:AVNT
US05368V1061
USD
Loading Comparison
Latest AVNT News