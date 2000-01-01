Company Profile

Avingtrans PLC is a UK based company, engaged in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical and traffic management industries worldwide. The company operates through Energy and the Medical segment which includes designing and manufacturing of machined and fabricated pressure and vacuum vessels and process plant and equipment for the power, oil and gas and medical markets. In addition, it also designs and manufactures fabricated poles and cabinets for roadside safety cameras and rail track signaling. Geographically, it has its presence in the regions of UK, Europe, North America and Rest of World of which UK regions account for major share of revenue.Avingtrans PLC is engaged in providing engineered components, products, systems and services to the energy, medical and traffic management industries internationally.