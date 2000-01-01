Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd is a mineral resource company. It is engaged in the exploration, extraction, and processing of silver, gold, and copper. The company generates most of its revenues through the sale of silver produced from its mines. Its project portfolio includes Avino; San Gonzalo; Oxide Tailings; Bralorne Gold and others.Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd is engaged in the production and sale of silver, gold, and copper and the acquisition, exploration and advancement of mineral properties.