Avio SpA (MTA:AVIO)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AVIO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AVIO

  • Market Cap€370.610m
  • SymbolMTA:AVIO
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorAerospace & Defense
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0005119810

Company Profile

Avio SpA is as a Special Purpose Acquisition company (SPAC) set up under Italian law as a SIV (special investment vehicle) pursuant to the Italian stock exchange regulation.

Latest AVIO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .