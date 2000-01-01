Avira Resources Ltd (ASX:AVW)

Market Info - AVW

Company Info - AVW

  • Market CapAUD2.000m
  • SymbolASX:AVW
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000AVW3

Company Profile

Avira Resources Ltd, formerly Avira Energy Ltd is a mineral exploration company which produces tin and explores base/precious metals. The Company's projects include Mount Garnet Project, Pyramid Gold Project and Southern Queensland Project.

Latest AVW news

