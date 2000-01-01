Company Profile

Avis Budget Group Inc is a provider of automotive vehicle rental and car-sharing services. Its brands include Avis, Budget, and Zipcar. Avis is targeted to serve the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry, while Budget is focused on value-conscious customers. The company operates its own network of rental locations and licenses its brands to franchisees. Zipcar is a car-sharing service that allows members to use the company-owned Zipcar fleet at an hourly rate. The company's largest region by revenue is the Americas.Avis Budget Group Inc provides automotive vehicle rental and car sharing services. It offers various rental services under the Avis, Budget, and Zipcar brands. The firm has its own network of rental locations and licenses its brands to franchisees.