Company Profile

Avita Medical is a single product company, the RECELL system, an innovative burn treatment device which creates Spray-on Skin from a small skin sample within 30 minutes thus avoiding or reducing the need for skin grafts. The device is approved for the treatment of adult patients in the U.S. with paediatric clinical trials and expanded indications in soft tissue wounds and vitiligo underway. It is currently in roll-out across the approximately 132 burn centres in the U.S. Despite having product approval in Australia, Europe, Canada, and China, Avita is not actively marketing in those territories. It is expected to gain approval and launch in Japan via distribution partner Cosmotec shortly. In addition to its ASX listing, Avita listed on the Nasdaq in November 2019.