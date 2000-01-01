Aviva (LSE:AV.)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AV.

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AV.

  • Market Cap£10.532bn
  • SymbolLSE:AV.
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0002162385

Company Profile

Aviva provides long-term savings, general insurance, and asset-management products across United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, and Asia.Aviva PLC is a leading provider of insurance, savings, and asset management products and services. The company offers life, health, and general insurance along with savings products.

Latest AV. news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

AV. Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .