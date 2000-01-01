Company Profile

AVJennings Ltd is engaged in the residential development business. The company's operations include the Australian States and New Zealand where the company operates activities relating to Land Development, Integrated Housing, and Apartments Development; Other segment includes numerous low-value items, amongst the most significant of which is interest. The firm's segments include NSW, VIC, QLD, SA, NZ and Other. The company generates maximum revenue from NSW and VIC.AVJennings Ltd is engaged in residential development business. The company offers blocks of land; a finished home; townhome; terrace, or apartment.