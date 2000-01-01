Company Profile

Avnet is a leading value-added distributor of electronic components. The company's customer base is composed of original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, electronic manufacturing services, or EMS, providers and original design manufacturers, or ODMs. The firm operates in two groups--electronic components and Farnell, the latter of which was acquired by Avnet in October 2016.Avnet Inc is a value-added distributor of electronic components, enterprise computer and storage products, IT solutions and services and embedded systems. Its business segments are Electronics Marketing and Technology Solutions.