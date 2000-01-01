Company Profile

Avon Rubber PLC engages in the selling equipment, consumables and services business. The group operates through the Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls segments. Avon protection provides Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement and fire applications. Milkrite segment provides Milking point solutions for dairy farms. Avon protection generates most of the revenue. The company operates out of Europe and in the US.