Company Profile

AVX Corp is a manufacturer and supplier of electronic components to original-equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. The firm operates in three segments: Electronic components, which sells ceramic and tantalum capacitors, film capacitors, and filters; Electronic Devices, which sells ceramic capacitors, sensor products, actuators, and connectors produced by Kyocera, a majority shareholder, and resold by AVX; and Interconnect, which sells Interconnect automotive, telecom, and memory connectors. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in Asia, and rest in the Americas and Europe.AVX Corp manufactures and supplies passive electronic components interconnect devices and related products including ceramic and tantalum capacitors, film capacitors, and other components. It operates majorly in Asia, and rest in the Americas and Europe.