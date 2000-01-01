Company Profile

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose trust established to invest in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. The company has opened approximately 32 locations, bringing the total number of A&W restaurants to approximately 854, of which almost 845 are franchised and nine are owned and operated corporately. It has granted A&W Food Services of Canada Inc, a license to use the A&W trade-marks to market Root Beer in cans and bottles to the retail grocery trad as well as its acts as a franchisor of hamburger quick service restaurants in Canada.A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada.