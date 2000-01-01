Company Profile

Aware Inc is a provider of software and services to the biometrics industry. The company's software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. The government applications of biometrics systems include border control, visitor screening, law enforcement, national defense, intelligence, secure credentialing, access control, and background checks. Its commercial applications include user authentication for login to mobile devices, computers, networks, and software programs, user authentication for financial transactions and purchases. Its Biometrics product group earns the majority of the revenue.Aware Inc is a software and services company. Its products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems. It also offers engineering services related to software customization, integration, and installation, and complete systems development.