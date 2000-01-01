Company Profile

AWN Holdings Ltd, formerly Arowana International Ltd is an investment company. The company's operating segment includes Enterprise Office; Renewable Energy; Education and Funds Management. It generates maximum revenue from the Renewable Energy segment. Renewable Energy segment focuses on solar projects. The Enterprise Office segment is the designated investment entity and provides strategic, operational, financial and human resource support. Education segment operates the group's education platform. The Fund Management segment manages listed and unlisted funds.Arowana International Ltd is an investment holding company. The business activity of the firm is functioned through Enterprise Office, Operating Companies and Funds Management division segments.