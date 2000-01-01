AwoX SA (EURONEXT:AWOX)

European company
Market Info - AWOX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AWOX

  • Market Cap€7.570m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:AWOX
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorConsumer Electronics
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0011800218

Company Profile

Awox SA designs and develops connected hybrid objects for the Smart Home. The Company's product offerings cover three aspects of the Smart Home which includes video, audio, and lighting.

Latest AWOX news

