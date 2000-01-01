AwoX SA (EURONEXT:AWOX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AWOX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AWOX
- Market Cap€7.570m
- SymbolEURONEXT:AWOX
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorConsumer Electronics
- Currency
- ISINFR0011800218
Company Profile
Awox SA designs and develops connected hybrid objects for the Smart Home. The Company's product offerings cover three aspects of the Smart Home which includes video, audio, and lighting.