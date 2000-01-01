AXA SA (MTA:AXA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AXA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AXA
- Market Cap€60.052bn
- SymbolMTA:AXA
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Diversified
- Currency
- ISINFR0000120628
Company Profile
AXA SA is an insurance company providing diverse line of insurance products and services. It operates in Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, International Insurance, Asset Management, and Banking segments.