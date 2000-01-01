Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ACLS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ACLS
- Market Cap$803.070m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ACLS
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductor Equipment & Materials
- Currency
- ISINUS0545402085
Company Profile
Axcelis Technologies Inc produces ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It also provides extensive aftermarket service and support.