Axel Springer SE is a German digital publishing company that operates various newspapers, tabloid magazines, and lifestyle magazines. Its largest source of revenue is the circulation of its flagship tabloid magazine, Bild, which boasts one of the largest circulations in Europe. It also operates Auto Bild, the largest automotive magazine in Europe, and Business Insider, an American business and technology website. The company's digital media offerings represent the majority of revenue through paid subscriptions, followed by advertising revenue from companies placing content in its print and digital offerings.Axel Springer SE provides print ,digital media, information and entertainment offerings in Europe and sells newspapers, magazines. Its operating segments are News Media, Marketing Media, and Classified Media.