Axiom Mining Ltd is aa Australia based mining company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company holds Solomon Islands project consists of Isabel nickel project and West Guadalcanal project.Axiom Mining Ltd is a mining and exploration company. It is engaged in mineral exploration activities in Australia, Solomon Islands and Vietnam. Its projects includes The Isabel Nickel Project, and West Guadalcanal Project.