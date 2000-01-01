Axis Auto Finance Inc (TSX:AXIS)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AXIS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AXIS

  • Market CapCAD25.400m
  • SymbolTSX:AXIS
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCA05465J1057

Company Profile

Axis Auto Finance Inc provides non-standard auto financing solutions to Canadians who do not qualify for traditional bank financing for their used vehicle purchase.

Latest AXIS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .