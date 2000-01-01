Company Profile

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd is a global property and casualty insurance company that provides clients and distribution partners with a range of products and services. The company has operating subsidiaries and branch networks based in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe, and Singapore. Axis also maintains marketing offices in Brazil, France, Spain, and Dubai. Its business consists of two distinct global underwriting platforms, AXIS Insurance, and AXIS Reinsurance. The company manages its portfolio holistically, aiming to construct an optimum consolidated portfolio of funded and unfunded risks.