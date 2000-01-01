Company Profile

Axogen Inc is a medical technology company. It provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve injuries. The firm's product portfolio includes Avance nerve graft, Axoguard nerve connector and nerve protector, Avive soft tissue membrane, Axotouch two-point membrane, and Acroval Neurosensory and motor testing system.AxoGen Inc is a medical technology company dedicated to peripheral nerve repair. It provide products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve injuries.