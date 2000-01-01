Company Profile

Axon Enterprise Inc is in the development, manufacture, and sale of Conducted Energy Weapons designed for use by law enforcement, corrections, military forces, private security personnel and by private individuals for personal defense. It is also engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling of connected wearable on-officer cameras as well as developing and selling cloud-based digital evidence management software.Axon Enterprise Inc offers a network of devices, apps, and people that helps law enforcement become smarter and safer. Its products include the connected body cameras and evidence-management cloud, and TASER Smart Weapons.